Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Medtronic by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $93.02 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

