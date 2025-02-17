Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $35.84 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 0.8% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $35,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.25.

LNG opened at $213.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

