Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.42 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,514.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,799,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,115 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 4,120.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,655,000 after buying an additional 4,463,335 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enbridge by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 2,668,692 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,754,000 after buying an additional 2,061,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,789 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

ENB stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

