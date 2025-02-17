Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 51,326 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,326 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,010.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 973,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after buying an additional 942,569 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 262,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $35.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

