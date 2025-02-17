Carvana (CVNA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CVNA opened at $285.62 on Monday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $286.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,590.19 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.36.
In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.07, for a total value of $2,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,402,338.27. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,440,089.10. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,207 shares of company stock valued at $31,110,504. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
