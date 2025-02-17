Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,913,000 after purchasing an additional 627,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 346,362 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 333,095 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 258,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,203,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $126.35 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.