Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 626,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $74,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,253 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after acquiring an additional 346,362 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 230.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 333,095 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 77.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 258,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,203,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $126.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.