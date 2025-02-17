Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,462,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 18,207,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.3 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSCCF stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.09. 153,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,512. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.69. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.49.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

