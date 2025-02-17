Capital Performance Advisors LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

