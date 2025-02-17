Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 19 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,896,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $1,071.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $475.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $969.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $923.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

