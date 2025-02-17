Capital Performance Advisors LLP Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 566.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

