Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $251,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 381.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 197,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 128,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

