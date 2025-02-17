Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $228,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGT opened at $639.87 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.90.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

