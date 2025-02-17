Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $208,000 Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 211.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,290,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 695,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 125,657 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at $42,738,888.90. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $70.47 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

