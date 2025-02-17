Capital Performance Advisors LLP Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $929.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

