Capital Performance Advisors LLP Boosts Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 5,520.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,949,000 after buying an additional 333,287 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,370,407.64. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $76.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

