Capital Performance Advisors LLP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

