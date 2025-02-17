Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in January

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.91. 772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.06 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.68.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.82%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.