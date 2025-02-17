Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 674.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 352,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.0 %

CP stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

