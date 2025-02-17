Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,114 iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYDB stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

