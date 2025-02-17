Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $38.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 21.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

