Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Financial Services comprises approximately 3.8% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 113.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $959.43 million and a PE ratio of 26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.75 per share, with a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,056.25. This represents a 1.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,000. The trade was a 1.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $899,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

