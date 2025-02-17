Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 283 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $116.04 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average is $117.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

