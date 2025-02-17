Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp increased its position in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $148.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares in the company, valued at $662,329.15. The trade was a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

