Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

