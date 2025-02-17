Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,800 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,293.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 478,001 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 610,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 854,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 123,324 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,725 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

