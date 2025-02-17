Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWM opened at $225.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.