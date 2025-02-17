Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 35.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 45.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 29.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $153.90 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

