Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price at $133.13

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.97.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,187,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,570,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $80.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. Trade Desk has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

