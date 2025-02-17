Brokerages Set CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) PT at $15.67

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

CRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

CRMD stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $635.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in CorMedix by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

