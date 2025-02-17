Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 190.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $240.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $244.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

