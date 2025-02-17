Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

