Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,048,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 2,370,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Brembo Price Performance
Brembo stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Brembo has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.
About Brembo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brembo
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Novo Nordisk Shares Near New 52-Week Low: Analysts See Big Upside
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- ATN International: A Deep Value Play With a High-Powered Dividend
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.