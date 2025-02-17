Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,048,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 2,370,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brembo Price Performance

Brembo stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Brembo has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

