Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.86 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

