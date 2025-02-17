Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Lessened by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $65.33 and a 1-year high of $107.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $671,228.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,222.58. This trade represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,326 shares of company stock worth $8,673,948. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

