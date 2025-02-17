Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 653. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
