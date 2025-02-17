Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 653. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

