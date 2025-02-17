Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Booking were worth $60,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,044.40 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,919.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,505.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

