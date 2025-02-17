Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 309 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

HD stock opened at $409.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.49 and its 200-day moving average is $396.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

