Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 662,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

