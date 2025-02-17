Blue Trust Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen raised Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $165.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 94.77%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

