Blue Trust Inc. Sells 20,383 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,383 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 915,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $4,095,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

NYSE:CHT opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.20. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.