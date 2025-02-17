Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,758 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $252,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $245,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.0% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $264.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.54 and a 200-day moving average of $279.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

