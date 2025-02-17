Blue Trust Inc. Has $694,000 Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 25.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.58 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

