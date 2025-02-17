Blue Trust Inc. Has $660,000 Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $62.19.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.