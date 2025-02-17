Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

