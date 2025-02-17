Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

