Blue Chip Partners LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,007.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 118,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $30.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

