Blue Chip Partners LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

