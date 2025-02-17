Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys Shares of 24,786 VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPH. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPH opened at $87.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $84.48 and a 52-week high of $99.51.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.411 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

