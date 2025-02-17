Blue Chip Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.